Capitol Rioter Wants to Be Paid Up to $6 Million to Represent Himself
JUST DOIN’ BUSINESS
A Jan. 6 Capitol rioter has demanded hundreds of thousands of dollars to represent himself, and a bizarre $5 million fee if he’s required to do something like providing samples of “bodily fluids.” Eric Bochene, of New York, calculated what he believed to be the cost of hiring a public defender, fired his court-appointed attorney, then said the government should instead spend the money on him. “You want to do business with me? These are my prices” Bochene told Syracuse.com.
Bochene is demanding $10,000 per 30 minutes in court. The price goes up to $50,000 if he feels he is “under duress.” He lists a fee of $500 ($50,000 under duress) for each hour of research, plus huge penalties if he feels there is “something underhanded going on,” per Syracuse.com. For example, there is a $6 million fee for a forged signature, or $5 million if he’s forced to give samples of bodily fluids. “I’m representing myself, so a lot of work gets put into this,” he said. Bochene claimed to Syracuse.com that he was at the Capitol as an independent journalist on Jan. 6.