Jan. 6 Committee Focusing on Calls Among Trump’s Kids Filmed in Documentary: Report
LISTENING IN
The House select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol is focusing on phone calls and conversations between Donald Trump’s children and top aides that were recorded by a documentary film crew in the weeks leading up to the 2020 election, according to The Guardian. The calls—which allegedly show Trump’s kids discussing election strategies—took place at a private event at the Trump International hotel in Washington, D.C., on the night of the first presidential debate in September 2020, anonymous sources cited by the paper claim. The Jan. 6 panel, which is holding a hastily arranged hearing on Tuesday, was said to have learned about the crucial discussions through the testimony of filmmaker Alex Holder, who spent months with Trump and his inner circle before and after the election.