Jan. 6 Committee Members: We’ve Got Enough Evidence to Indict Trump
Members of the Jan. 6 committee believe they’ve uncovered enough evidence to indict former President Donald Trump, according to the Associated Press. The assertion is a dramatic step in the committee’s work to argue to the American people that Trump and his allies knowingly spread misinformation about the 2020 election, particularly leading up to the deadly attack on the Capitol in January 2021. With two more hearings scheduled for this week, lawmakers say they plan to unveil new evidence to back their claims, which they think “reasonable” people will believe, according to committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (R-MD). If the Department of Justice chooses to pursue charges, Trump would become the first president ever to be indicted.