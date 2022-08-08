Jan. 6 Committee Now Has Those Leaked Alex Jones Texts, Report Says
A lawyer representing the parents of a Sandy Hook massacre victim has handed over two years worth of Alex Jones’ text messages to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot, according to CNN. Lawyer Mark Bankston revealed during the far-right conspiracy theorist’s defamation trial that Jones’ legal team had accidentally sent him the trove of messages. The Jan. 6 committee subsequently asked to see the texts as Jones was at the Capitol on the day of the riot, though he never set foot inside, Bankston said. The panel declined to comment and Bankston simply told CNN that he was “cooperating with the committee.” Jones, who was ultimately ordered to pay nearly $50 million for his lies about Sandy Hook, has testified before the Jan. 6 panel but later claimed he invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. “Well, we know that his behavior did incentivize some of the January 6 conduct and we want to know more about that,” said committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) on Sunday. “We don’t know what we’ll find in the texts because we haven’t seen them. But we’ll look at it and learn more, I’m sure.”