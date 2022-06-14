Jan. 6 Committee Abruptly Postpones Wednesday Hearing
RESHUFFLE
The House select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol has abruptly postponed an upcoming public hearing. The Jan. 6 panel was due to hold its next hearing on Wednesday, but the session is now scheduled to take place on Thursday instead. Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), a member of the committee, told MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Tuesday that the schedule change was “no big deal” and members of the committee were just “firming up” their materials. “Putting together the video exhibits is an exhausting exercise for our very small video staff ... it's just too much to put it all together,” she said, attributing the postponement to “technical work.” Thursday’s hearing comes after the committee’s second session on Tuesday, when the panel argued that Trump knew he’d lost the 2020 election but chose to pursue baseless claims of voter fraud anyway.