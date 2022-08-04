Jan. 6 Committee Reportedly Ready to Subpoena Alex Jones’ Texts and Emails After Lawyer's Mistake,
TRIPLE WHAMMY
The lawyer who accidentally handed the plaintiffs a copy of Alex Jones’ text messages in the Sandy Hook libel case might have left the InfoWars host facing potential jury charges. But that’s not all: Rolling Stone magazine reported that the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots is ready to subpoena any texts or emails recovered from Jones’ cellphone. A lawyer for the Sandy Hook families, who are suing Jones and his bankrupt media company for at least $150 million in damages, revealed Wednesday that Jones’ lawyers had accidentally sent him an entire digital copy of the phone's contents, including text messages about the school massacre—despite Jones having testified under oath that no such messages existed. Legal experts, including Tristan Snell, the prosecutor who brought down Trump University, said Jones could face having to pay millions to the Sandy Hook families and then be indicted over the Jan. 6 insurrection.