Jan. 6 Committee: Cipollone’s Testimony Corroborates All the Big Bombshells
TRUTH SETS YOU FREE
Ex-Trump lawyer Pat Cipollone’s taped testimony to the Jan. 6 committee is expected to be aired publicly on Tuesday, and a member of the committee said that it will back up some of the biggest bombshells from the hearings so far. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) told NBC News that Cipollone hasn’t disagreed with other witnesses. “Cipollone has corroborated almost everything that we’ve learned from the prior hearings,” Raskin said. “I certainly did not hear him contradict Cassidy Hutchinson…He had the opportunity to say whatever he wanted to say, so I didn’t see any contradiction there.” Hutchinson was a surprise witness who dropped several bombshells about Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, including that he allegedly grabbed a Secret Service agent by the throat and tried to take control of the presidential SUV’s steering wheel as he demanded to be taken to the Capitol. It’s unclear as of Tuesday morning if Cipollone was asked directly about every part of Hutchinson’s testimony.