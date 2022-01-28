Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas Shadow Electors Meant to Overturn Trump’s Loss
The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed 14 “alternate electors” from seven states that had planned to help flip those states’ election results from Donald Trump to Joe Biden, it announced Friday. “The Select Committee is seeking information about attempts in multiple states to overturn the results of the 2020 election, including the planning and coordination of efforts to send false slates of electors to the National Archives,” Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the committee’s chairman, said in a statement. “We believe the individuals we have subpoenaed today have information about how these so-called alternate electors met and who was behind that scheme.” It follows reports that alleged Rudy Giuliani and OAN host Christina Bobb helped coordinate an effort to send false electors to the National Archives and Congress to help overturn the 2020 election, indicating Trump actually won states he lost. Those slates of electors were used to argue that Mike Pence could deny the certification of the election results.