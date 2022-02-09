Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Trump’s Ex-Trade Adviser Peter Navarro
The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot subpoenaed former President Donald Trump’s former trade adviser Peter Navarro on Wednesday. In a letter to Navarro, committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) wrote, “You, then a White House trade advisor, reportedly worked with Steve Bannon and others to develop and implement a plan to delay Congress’ certification of, and ultimately change the outcome of, the November 2020 presidential election… Because you have already discussed these and other relevant issues in your recently published book, in interviews with reporters, and, among other places, on a podcast, we look forward to discussing them with you, too.” Navarro responded in a statement, “As the domestic terrorists running the January 6 partisan witch hunt are well aware, President Trump has invoked Executive Privilege; and it is not my privilege to waive... The last three people on God’s good earth who wanted chaos and violence on Capitol Hill were President Trump, Steve Bannon, and I.” Navarro and Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon were behind the last-ditch effort to stymie the certification of the 2020 election results and keep Trump in power, a scheme Navarro dubbed “Green Bay Sweep” as he laid it out in an exclusive interview with The Daily Beast in late December that the committee cited in their letter to him. Previously, Navarro said the committee had not subpoenaed him because “They don’t want any part of me.”
—Jose Pagliery contributed reporting.