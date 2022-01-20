Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas White Nationalists Nicholas J. Fuentes and Patrick Casey
TALK TO ’EM
The House Select Committee on Jan. 6 has subpoenaed two white nationalists, Nicholas J. Fuentes and Patrick Casey, in its investigation of the Capitol riot. The committee said Fuentes and Casey’s attendance at earlier “Stop the Steal” rallies and at the attempted insurrection on Jan. 6 made them persons of interest. In a statement, members wrote, “The committee is demanding records and testimony from the two witnesses who promoted unsupported claims about the 2020 election and were present on the Capitol grounds on January 6th… Nicholas J. Fuentes and Patrick Casey are leaders of the ‘America First’ or ‘Groyper’ movement.” The committee also noted the two had received “tens of thousands of dollars in Bitcoin from a French computer programmer,” indicating members would likely question the two about the funds. Fuentes responded to the committee’s tweet via Telegram: “They couldn’t give me my own post? What a rip.” Casey did not respond to a request for comment.
Zachary Petrizzo contributed reporting.