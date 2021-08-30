Jan. 6 Committee to Request ‘Stop the Steal’ Rally GOPers’ Phone Records Be Preserved
WHO DIS?
The House Select Committee investigating the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6 plans to request the preservation of phone records belonging to an evolving list of Trump allies in Congress and members of the former president’s family. Without subpoena power, it is unclear how the panel will secure the support of telecommunications companies for their request, which has not been made public.
But sources told CNN the panel is targeting those those involved in the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the attack. The tentative list reportedly includes Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert (CO), Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), Jim Jordan (OH), Andy Biggs (AZ), Paul Gosar (AZ), Mo Brooks (AL), Madison Cawthorn (NC), Matt Gaetz (FL), Louie Gohmer (TX), Jody Hice (GA), and Scott Perry (PA).