Jan. 6 Committee Wants to Interview Ginni Thomas About Those Texts
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection wants to interview Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, CNN and The Washington Post reported Monday, citing unnamed sources. It follows the discovery of text messages she exchanged with outgoing President Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows in the days surrounding the Capitol riot. In the 29 messages, she urged Meadows to “Help This Great President stand firm” by trying to keep him in power, and cited unhinged conspiracies that Biden would be imprisoned on a barge off Guantanamo Bay for supposed election fraud. Her husband was then the lone dissent in a decision to turn over Trump records to the Jan. 6 committee in January. According to CNN, House committee chair Bennie Thompson and vice chair Liz Cheney want to question Thomas, who is likely to be contacted within the next few weeks to request a voluntary interview.