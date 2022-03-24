Jan. 6 Committee Will Hold Two Trump Cronies in Contempt of Congress
GHOSTED
The House panel investigating the Capitol riot said they will hold Trump loyalists Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress when the panel meets on Monday. Navarro, President Trump’s former trade adviser, ignored a subpoena from the committee and skipped a scheduled deposition three weeks ago, claiming he was bound by executive privilege asserted by Trump. Scavino, Trump’s social media guru, has also been battling the committee over a subpoena they finally served on him after locating a rep at Mar-a-Lago. While the panel cannot file criminal charges, their decision to hold people in contempt goes to the full House for a vote. After that, the matter can be taken up by the Justice Department. In November, Steve Bannon was federally indicted on contempt charges for ghosting the House committee.