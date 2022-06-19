Jan. 6 Committee’s Adam Kinzinger, a Republican, Gets Execution Threat and Warns of ‘Violence in the Future’
‘WAKE UP, AMERICA’
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) on Sunday warned of the potential for future “violence” spurred on by his own party’s lies. One of two Republicans serving on the select House committee probing last year’s Capitol riot, Kinzinger told ABC’s This Week that he had received an outright death threat as a result of his work on the committee, which is now holding public hearings. “There’s violence in the future, I’m going to tell you,” Kinzinger told host George Stephanopoulos. “And until we get a grip on telling people the truth, we can't expect any differently.” The threat, the congressman had said in the interview, was a mailed note threatening to “execute” him, his wife, and their 5-month-old child. “We've never seen or had anything like that. It was sent from the local area,” he added. Kinzinger, who does not plan to run for reelection, charged Republicans on Sunday with having “utterly failed the American people at truth.” The panel will hold its fourth public hearing on Tuesday.