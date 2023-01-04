Jan. 6 Cop Michael Fanone Visits Kevin McCarthy’s Office to ‘Rub It In’
TRY, TRY AGAIN
Former Metropolitan Police Department cop Michael Fanone showed up at the Capitol on Wednesday to watch the mess unfolding among Republicans over Kevin McCarthy’s flailing bid to become House speaker. After three separate votes failed to secure him the speakership Tuesday, another vote was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, and McCarthy was accused by his GOP foes of “squatting” in the speaker’s office. With McCarthy holed up inside, Fanone—who previously called McCarthy a “fucking weasel bitch” for continuing to support Donald Trump after the Capitol riot—suddenly showed up outside in the hallway, saying, “I heard he was having some trouble,” according to a Washington Times reporter who tweeted about the surprise guest. ABC’s Gabe Ferris tweeted that Fanone pointed to the wall outside the door where the speaker’s name would normally be, saying, “I just came here to rub it in.” “Maybe the fourth time’s the charm,” he said. Fanone has been outspoken in criticizing GOP leaders for downplaying the deadly insurrection, having testified before the Jan. 6 committee about how he was “grabbed, beaten, tased,” and “called a traitor” while protecting lawmakers that day.