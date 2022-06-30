Jan. 6 Documentary Filmmaker Now Needs ‘Two Armed Guards’
OF COURSE
The documentary filmmaker who filmed with Donald Trump and his family in the months before and after the attack on the Capitol says he now needs armed protection. Alex Holder, who testified to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection last week, spoke candidly about the risks his disclosures have put him in during a BBC TV interview Wednesday. When asked if he felt threatened because of the evidence he’s given to the panel, Holder said: “Well, my life changed about a week ago and I now literally have two armed guards outside this studio right now that follow me around everywhere.” He added that “according to some, I’m an undercover FBI agent; some think I’m an MI6 spy, and there’s all sorts of conspiracies and threats that are coming through.” Holder also said he plans to comply with “any committee or investigation” and that he has “nothing to hide.” News of the threats to Holder came after a hearing of the Jan. 6 committee had to be moved forward over fears for key witness Cassidy Hutchinson’s safety.