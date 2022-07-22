Jan. 6 Hearing Protesters Taunt and Heckle Cop Who Was Beaten by Insurrectionist Mob

Read it at TheWashington Post
A former D.C. police officer who nearly died after the angry mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, attacked him was harassed by protesters as he came to the Thursday night primetime hearing. Michael Fanone, who survived a heart attack suffered during the riot, was called “a toxic loser” and other names as he walked near the Capitol. Fanone, a commenter for CNN, had testified in the trial of one of his attackers earlier Thursday, during which he told the judge he hoped the man suffered in prison. Video from the scene showed a dust-up between people harassing Fanone and a man with a banner defending the insurrection hearings.