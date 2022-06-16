Jan. 6 House Probe Eyes Ginni Thomas as Emails With Eastman Surface: WaPo
DEAR JOHN
Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, swapped emails with MAGA lawyer John Eastman prior to the Capitol riot, according to The Washington Post, which reported Wednesday that the emails were in the possession of the select House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. The committee is now weighing whether to explore Ginni Thomas’ role in trying to overturn the election—which the emails reportedly prove was larger than previously known, according to two people familiar with the matter. It was previously reported that the committee had not been interested in bringing Thomas into their investigation, though she is known to have corresponded with ex-Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and 29 Arizona lawmakers in separate instances about reversing Joe Biden’s victory. Eastman, a former law professor who once clerked for Clarence Thomas, was tapped by Donald Trump in September 2020 to be the architect of the then-president’s attempt to stay in power. The Post’s sources declined to provide details on the content of the emails between him and Thomas.