House Panel Finds Gaps in White House Records of Trump’s Jan. 6 Calls
CALL WAITING
In their effort to recreate what, exactly, then-President Donald Trump was doing during the Jan. 6 insurrection, the House committee investigating the riots has hit a new road block. Investigators have discovered gaps in White House phone logs during moments when it is known that Trump was making calls. As reported by The New York Times, the National Archives and Records Administration is expected to provide supplemental information about calls made through the official White House switchboard, but it is widely known that Trump often made calls on cell phones, which circumnavigate the logging system. The Jan. 6 House committee has subpoenaed the cell records of those who may have lent their personal devices to Trump as he made calls throughout the insurrection.