Jan. 6 Panel Strikes Again: Subpoenas Issued for Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller, 8 Others
ROUNDING ‘EM UP
One day after a half-dozen former Trump allies like Michael Flynn and John Eastman were subpoenaed to provide testimony, the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot has issued subpoenas to 10 more senior aides. The fresh batch of subpoenaed ex-officials includes advisor Stephan Miller, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and personnel director Johnny McEntee. Particularly relevant to the panel’s probe, according to Politico, are the eleventh-hour “purges” of aides viewed as insufficiently loyal that McEntee conducted in the lead up to the 2020 election.
Also targeted are Nick Luna, a body man for Trump on the day of the Capitol riot; Ben Williamson, a Trump deputy assistant who doubled as senior adviser to former chief of staff Mark Meadows; and retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, a one-time national security adviser to Mike Pence. The panel is seeking the turnover of documents by Nov. 23, and to depose each before mid-December. Committee chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said in a statement that he expected the witnesses to “comply fully.” The panel is locked in a legal battle with Trump over his White House records, on which a federal judge said on Tuesday she expects “to rule expeditiously.”