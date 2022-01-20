House Panel Asks Ivanka Trump for ‘Voluntary Interview’ About Communications With Daddy on Jan. 6
THAT HITS HOME
The House select panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol has extended an invitation to Ivanka Trump, requesting that she appear before its members and “provide information” for its investigation. In a letter to the former first daughter, committee chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) outlined that the panel’s interest in a phone conversation in which the former president unsuccessfully attempted to convince then-Vice President Mike Pence to stop the counting of electoral votes. Ivanka had witnessed one side of that call, the letter noted. The committee also mentioned its desire to question Ivanka on any attempts she made on Jan. 6 “to persuade President Trump to address the ongoing lawlessness and violence on Capitol Hill.” The panel’s Thursday letter indicates that its investigative scope is narrowing to focus on Trump’s family, coming just two days after it was revealed by CNN that the committee had obtained the phone records of Eric Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée.