Jan. 6 Investigator Fired From Day Job by New GOP Attorney General
‘PURELY PAYBACK’
An investigator with the House select committee probing the insurrection at the Capitol last January has been fired from his position with the University of Virginia by the state’s newly elected attorney general. Timothy Heaphy, who was on leave from his post as counsel for the university while looking into the Jan. 6 attack, told The New York Times he was “disappointed” by the news. Heaphy had served the University of Virginia for about three years. A spokesperson for state Attorney General Jason S. Miyares, who took office just over a week ago, denied the move was related to the House committee’s investigation. Heaphy had been a “controversial” hire, and his termination—one of roughly 30 issued by Miyares—had been decided upon after a review, the spokesperson told the Associated Press. “This is purely payback for Jan. 6—there is no other reason that makes any sense,” Scott Surovell, a state Senate Democrat for Virginia, told the Times.