Jan. 6 Committee Threatens Mark Meadows With Contempt Charges
NOT MESSING AROUND
The leadership of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection said it will begin criminal contempt proceedings against former Trump aide Mark Meadows if he fails to show up for a scheduled deposition on Wednesday. The news comes just hours after the former chief of staff said through his attorney that he would be rescinding his cooperation with its investigation. Meadows attributed his change of heart to a concern over matters protected by executive privilege, saying that indications the committee would be broaching those subjects had rendered his voluntary cooperation “untenable.” In a Tuesday afternoon statement by Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) and Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY), the House panel insisted it needed to hear from Meadows on non-privileged topics like his phone and email records.
“Tomorrow’s deposition, which was scheduled at Mr. Meadows’s request, will go forward as planned,” the committee’s statement read. “If indeed Mr. Meadows refuses to appear, the Select Committee will be left no choice but to advance contempt proceedings and recommend that the body in which Mr. Meadows once served refer him for criminal prosecution.” If charges are recommended, Meadows will become the third Trump official to be held in contempt by the committee.