Jan. 6 Police Officers Lead Fight to Block Trump’s $1.8B Slush Fund

A pair of police officers who helped defend the U.S. Capitol on January 6 filed a lawsuit to block Donald Trump’s $1.8 billion fund, which could be used to pay out to rioters who participated in the attack.

Former U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn and D.C. Metropolitan Police officer Daniel Hodges filed a lawsuit on Wednesday to block the creation of the “Anti-Weaponization Fund.”

The fund was announced by the Justice Department on Monday as part of the settlement in which Trump dropped his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS, after he sued the government, which he also led in an unprecedented move.

Officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on January 6 filed a lawsuit to block the Trump administration paying out violent insurrectionists. Leah Millis/Reuters

“In the most brazen act of presidential corruption this century, President Donald J.Trump has created a $1.776 billion taxpayer-funded slush fund to finance the insurrectionists and paramilitary groups that commit violence in his name,” the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit filed in federal district court argues that the fund is illegal and violates both the U.S. Constitution and federal law.

Dunn and Hodges argued that the fund increases the danger they face by encouraging those who participated in the violence in Trump’s name to continue to do so. They warned that if payments are made, it would directly finance the violent operations of rioters who have repeatedly threatened their lives.

On Tuesday, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who previously served as Trump’s personal criminal lawyer, refused to rule out that payments could go to convicted rioters who violently attacked law enforcement officers on January 6, including members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

They’re asking the court to block the Trump administration’s creation of the nearly $1.8 billion fund and reverse any transfer of money from the Treasury to the fund, which may have already occurred. It was filed on their behalf by the Public Integrity Project.

“This Fund creates enormous physical dangers for Officers Dunn and Hodges, who risked their lives on January 6, 2021, and who continue to do so by refusing to let that day be forgotten,” said Brendan Ballou, founder of the Public Integrity Project. “The Fund is stunningly, blindingly illegal, and the defendants must be prohibited from transferring money to this corrupt and illegal monstrosity.”

The lawsuit was filed by the Public Integrity Poject on behalf of Daniel Hodges and Harry Dunn, who defended the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CNN

Democrats on Capitol Hill have also sounded the alarm, calling the settlement the most blatant corruption in U.S. history.

They’ve pointed out that some of those who participated in the attack on January 6 and were pardoned by Trump went on to commit other crimes, including one man who was convicted of child sexual abuse earlier this year.

When confronted with it at a hearing on Tuesday, Blanche refused to rule out taxpayer money going to violent offenders, but he also would not commit to ensuring Trump donors would not receive funds. He said it was up to a group of five commissioners, who, under the agreement, he gets to appoint.

Senate Democrats also plan to introduce amendments to legislation on Capitol Hill to stop the fund and payouts to violent insurrectionists. At least one of those amendments was already blocked by Republicans.