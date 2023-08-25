Jan. 6 Rioter Arrested for Assaulting Cops With a Shoe and Lamp
NABBED
A Jan. 6 rioter who was dubbed #ShinyCircleTattoo by online sleuths was arrested in North Carolina on Thursday for allegedly assaulting police officers with a metal baton, a floor lamp, a broken table leg, a speaker box, and a shoe, according to court documents. Curtis Logan Tate earned his nickname from the Sedition Hunters group for the distinctive hand tattoo visible in numerous photos posted to the FBI’s Capitol Violence page. Days after the insurrection, FBI special agents interviewed Tate at his home, where he swore he disagreed with “destroying shit, breaking shit, [or] destroying our historic house,” an affidavit states. But additional evidence said otherwise. Authorities say they found proof that “collectively demonstrate[d] that TATE assaulted several law enforcement officers, destroyed property, and interfered with federal law enforcement officers during a civil disorder on January 6.” Tate faces several charges, including a felony charge of assaulting federal officers while using a deadly or dangerous weapon, and a felony count of assaulting law enforcement during a civil disorder.