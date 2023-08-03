Jan. 6 Rioter Smeared on Tucker’s Show as a Fed Is Finally Arrested
FACING THE MUSIC
A Donald Trump superfan—and amateur St. Louis Cardinals Mascot who has gone viral for his in-stadium antics—was arrested by the FBI on Monday for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to court documents. Daniel Donnelly, who changed his name to Rally Runner after repeatedly running around Busch Stadium with his face painted red during Cardinals games, was also the subject of a conspiracy theory first aired on former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s show. Joseph McBride, a lawyer famous for representing a number of Jan. 6 defendants, said on the primetime program that Runner was “clearly a law enforcement officer”—citing the fact that he had not yet been arrested. Runner said at the time that the comments hurt him deeply, especially coming from one of his favorite news programs. “Disappointed is an understatement,” he said, according to NBC News. “For years I believed Trucker was a responsible reporter focused on stopping ‘Fake News’ just to be hit with this story.” He faces five federal charges.