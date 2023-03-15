Jan. 6 Rioter Doesn’t Want ‘Imaginary Police Deaths’ Mentioned at His Trial
A Washington man charged with assault and violent entry for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has asked the court to ignore the police deaths, which he calls “imaginary,” at his trial. Ryan Nichols, 32, was arrested on Jan. 18, 2021, and has been indicted on 12 counts, including tampering with a witness and civil disorder. “To be clear, no police officer died on Jan. 6,” court documents filed by Nichols said. “Any statement to the contrary is a blatant and reckless lie.” Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died Jan. 7, 2021, after sustaining injuries in the violent riot, while four other officers killed themselves in the days and months after. However, Nichols claims the police were “out of control” and said there’s a “false narrative” that police were the ones attacked, when it was actually the demonstrators. “The risk that this trial will be affected by this falsehood is real,” the court documents read.