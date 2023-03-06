Feds Ensnare Jan. 6 Rioter Dubbed ‘Spider-Nazi’

The Jan. 6 rioter dubbed “Spider-Nazi” has gotten himself caught in the FBI’s web.

Brandon Kelly Dillard, of Las Vegas, wore a Supreme spider web-patterned hoodie to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as he broke into the building alongside other Donald Trump supporters looking to overthrow the government, the feds said.

He’s now been arrested for knowingly entering and remaining in a building without lawful authority, disorderly conduct of government business, and uttering “loud, threatening, or abusive” language at the Capitol building with the intent to disturb a session of Congress, according to a complaint.

Photos of Dillard at the Capitol were quickly spread by online sleuths, who gave him the #SpiderNazi nickname in the aftermath of the violent riot. The feds even credited them for the witty label.

Footage obtained by the FBI shows Dillard, geared up in a Supreme knit cap to match his sweatshirt and a mask, climbing the Capitol walls. He entered through a broken window outside a Senate conference room and can be seen on video slithering in and out of the building.

Dillard traveled from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas to northern Virginia on Jan. 5, 2021, and departed for home Jan. 8, according to the FBI. Back in Vegas, his mom runs a wig shop named Vegas Girl Wigs at a local swap meet, as of 2017.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested for the violent and deadly riot at the Capitol thus far.