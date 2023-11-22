Read it at The Associated Press
Frank Giustino, a New York massage therapist, was only ever supposed to get a maximum of 21 days in prison for his role in storming the Capitol on Jan. 6. That changed when his court outbursts and no-shows prompted prosecutors to up their ask to several months. Giustino’s antics saw him call the prosecutor the “very definition of terrorism,” decry his case as “an absolute clown show of a prosecution,” and claim he wanted to fire his lawyer and represent himself, the Associated Press reported. On top of that, he repeatedly skipped out on court dates, culminating in a sentence of three months in jail, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Thursday.