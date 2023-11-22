CHEAT SHEET
    Jan. 6 Rioter Gets 3 Months in Jail After Ditching Court, Berating Judge

    ‘ABSOLUTE CLOWN SHOW’

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Trump flags fly as rioters take over the steps of the Capitol on the East Front.

    Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

    Frank Giustino, a New York massage therapist, was only ever supposed to get a maximum of 21 days in prison for his role in storming the Capitol on Jan. 6. That changed when his court outbursts and no-shows prompted prosecutors to up their ask to several months. Giustino’s antics saw him call the prosecutor the “very definition of terrorism,” decry his case as “an absolute clown show of a prosecution,” and claim he wanted to fire his lawyer and represent himself, the Associated Press reported. On top of that, he repeatedly skipped out on court dates, culminating in a sentence of three months in jail, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Thursday.

