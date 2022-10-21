Jan. 6 Rioter Gets Nearly Three Years Behind Bars for Attacking Photographer, Police
‘DEEPLY SORRY’
Alan Byerly, of Pennsylvania, was sentenced Friday to two years and 10 months behind bars—and another three years of supervised release—for attacking Associated Press photographer John Minchillo and police officers at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Byerly, whose lawyers say has already served 15 months of that sentence, previously pleaded guilty in July to the attacks, during which he was accused of using a stun gun on police. Byerly told District Judge Randolph Moss he didn’t go to the riot to hurt anyone, was an “antagonistic jerk” when fighting police, and that he harmed Minchillo when he heard someone say, “That’s antifa. Get him out of here.” Before the sentencing, the 55-year-old offered a mea culpa to his victims—none of whom showed up to court on Friday. “I should have never gotten involved, and I’m deeply sorry for my actions,” Byerly said.