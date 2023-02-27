Accused Jan. 6 Rioter Says He Was Just Looking for a Bathroom
SURE, MAKES SENSE
A New Jersey man the FBI says was among the first Jan. 6 rioters to breach police barricades and storm the U.S. Capitol claimed he entered the building but only because he really needed to use the men’s room. That’s according to a newly unsealed criminal complaint charging Michael Daniele of Holmdel, New Jersey, with two felonies and a misdemeanor for his alleged actions as part of a pro-Trump mob trying to interrupt Joe Biden’s certification as president-elect. When FBI agents interviewed Daniele at his home on April 19, 2021, the complaint says he “admitted that he ultimately entered the Capitol building through a broken doorway that was next to a broken window… [but] only entered one large space of the building and after looking for a bathroom and not finding one, left immediately thereafter.” He was inside the building for roughly seven minutes, according to the complaint.