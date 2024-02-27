Jan. 6 Rioter Caught Bragging He Drank a Coors Lite Inside the Capitol

A Virginia school board member was arrested Tuesday after the FBI discovered that he’d boasted about drinking Fireball and a Coors Lite inside the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6 riot.

Miles Adkins is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building; disruptive conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and unlawful picketing in a Capitol building.

Adkins admitted to acting as an escort for the Oath Keepers as they traveled to D.C. before Jan. 6, and said he had been in communication with an Oath Keeper on the day, according to the FBI’s affidavit. The document also contained messaged of Adkins’ offering to give someone a ride to the Capitol.

Adkins messaged a friend saying he had been inside the Capitol building, and sent him photos as proof. When his friend asked him if he planned to leave the riot, Adkins responded, “No I still need to fight antifa.”

“I’m getting food then fighting,” Adkins wrote. “I drank fireball and a coors lite in the capitol.”

In security footage from that day, Adkins can be seen carrying a beverage in a can, so while it was a brag, it wasn’t a lie. It doesn’t appear, however, that Adkins left to “fight” any anti-fascist protesters. As he left, Adkins could be heard repeatedly yelling “Let’s go get a beer, let’s go get a beer,” according to the affidavit.

Adkins is an elected member of the Frederick County School Board, who previously faced calls to resign after he was charged with a DUI.