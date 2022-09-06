Jan. 6 Rioter Turned in By Ex-GF He Called a ‘Moron’ Gets 9 Months in Prison
WHO’S THE MORON NOW?
A Pennsylvania man who breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, only to be turned in by an ex-girlfriend after he called her a “moron” for not believing the presidential election had been stolen, was on Tuesday sentenced to spend nine months behind bars. Richard Michetti was arrested last February, and pleaded guilty to one felony count of “aiding and abetting obstruction of an official proceeding,” according to the Department of Justice. Federal prosecutors sought an 18-month prison term for Michetti, saying he “was an active participant” in the insurrection. Michetti, they said, “believed that certification of the 2020 presidential election was creating a ‘civil war,’” and had “personally confronted” law enforcement at the Capitol, yelling “we feed your family” and “we pay you.” On Tuesday, in addition to the sentence, Judge Christopher Cooper also ordered Michetti to spend 24 months on supervised release and pay $2,000 restitution.