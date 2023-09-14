Jan. 6 Rioter Compares Herself to Jesus After Being Sentenced
‘I DID THE RIGHT THING’
An Idaho woman convicted of felony charges related to the Capitol attacks on Jan. 6, 2021 was sentenced to 30 months behind bars on Wednesday—and then immediately hopped on Facebook to complain about it to her followers. “I understood what Jesus felt like when he was in the garden of Gethsemane praying and felt so alone,” said Yvonne St Cyr, according to KTVB. The 55-year-old was also handed 36 months’ probation, $2,000 in restitution, and a $1,000 fine in a sentencing hearing that was punctuated by what NBC News labeled her “bizarre” 45-minute rant. “I did the right thing,” St Cyr said of her actions on Jan. 6. “I know it sounds delusional.” In her subsequent Facebook live video, St Cyr explained that her prison report date was six weeks away. “So we’ve got six weeks for America to figure it out and stand up and get some truth, or I’m going to jail,” she said. In the meantime, she advised her followers to “just keep watching Tucker, keep spreading the truth, keep talking about the corruption, keep sharing, and we will bring the system down.”