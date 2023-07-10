Jan. 6 Rioter Watched Fellow Trumpers ‘Sh*t in the Sink,’ Feds Say
CLASS ACT
When FBI agents attempted to interview U.S. Army vet and accused Capitol rioter Zachariah Boulton at his Georgia home last November, he shut the door in their faces and told them to “come back with legal documents.” Today, prosecutors unsealed two felony charges, along with two misdemeanors, against Boulton in Washington, D.C. federal court. Boulton, who was seen on surveillance video inside the Capitol building, further incriminated himself in videos posted to his TikTok account, one of which showed him in D.C. on Jan. 6, saying, “We’re taking this place over,” according to the complaint. In another, the feds say Boulton “commented on a TikTok post stating, ‘I’ll never forget seeing them shit in the sink…,’” an ostensible reference to “witnessing individuals smearing human waste throughout the Capitol building,” the complaint states.