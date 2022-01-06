Two More Jan. 6 Rioters Charged Amid Insurrection Anniversary
‘WAS IT PRETTY? NO’
Federal authorities charged two more men who were present at the riot at the Capitol for their part in the insurrection, according to documents unsealed by the Department of Justice on the attack’s one-year anniversary. John Cameron, a Washington man, and John Wayne Brooks of Tennessee were both charged with four misdemeanors related to having entered the Capitol building on Jan. 6. Federal investigators tracked Cameron partly through the incriminating footage he shared of himself after the riot, reveling in its purported success. “Was it pretty? No. Did it make a statement? Yes,” he said in a video taken at a D.C. Metro station. Cameron, wearing an American flag cape, also alleged from the train station that he was “told F U by a little antifa BLMer on a Vespa” who passed him. The interaction was “the least safe” he had felt all day, he claimed. Brooks, a veteran of two tours in Iraq, had his identity confirmed to an investigator by his sister. When shown Capitol images of a man strongly suspected to be Brooks, Wilma Brooks explained that if she “were a betting woman,” she would say he was her brother, according to the criminal complaint.