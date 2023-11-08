Capitol-Climbing ‘Spider Nazi’ Pleads Guilty Over Role in Jan. 6 Riots
TANGLED WEB
The Jan. 6 rioter dubbed “Spider Nazi” by online sleuths formally admitted to his role in the 2021 attacks on the U.S. Capitol, according to a statement of offense filed Tuesday. Brandon Kelly Dillard of Las Vegas, Nevada pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, the filing states. It outlines how Dillard, clad in a distinct spider web-patterned hoodie, scaled a wall of the Capitol to climb into the building through a window. He later was part of a mob that confronted a Metropolitan Police Department officer defending the Capitol tunnel entrance, and “repeatedly grabbed” at his helmet in an attempt to remove it. If a judge imposes a sentencing enhancement for contact with an officer, according to a plea agreement, Dillard could face up to 14 months behind bars.