Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander, who in December sat through an eight-hour-long deposition with the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot, declared Tuesday evening that he hopes the White House “burn[s]” down. “I still hope God uses lightning to strike and burn the White House down,” he said on Telegram, the encrypted messaging platform beloved by the far right. “Biden is killing Americans left and right.” Alexander then doubled down on his initial remarks, writing, “I HOPE IT’S TWO BOLTS OF LIGHTNING!” The far-right activist didn’t return multiple requests for comment from The Daily Beast on Tuesday evening.