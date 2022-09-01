Abducted Pennsylvania Girl Janae Kalia-Henry Found Wandering in Brooklyn: Cops
SAFE
A 13-year-old girl who was abducted in Reading, Pennsylvania, was found safe more than a hundred miles away on Wednesday evening, according to authorities. Janae Kalia-Henry was spotted and reported to local authorities by an emergency caller who found the girl walking through a New York City neighborhood without shoes, police said. Kalia-Henry allegedly told the caller she’d been kidnapped. She was unharmed and on her way back to Pennsylvania with detectives on Wednesday night, according to Richard Tornielli, the chief of the Reading Police Department. A 47-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested outside his home shortly afterward, the New York Post reported, with charges against the man pending late Wednesday. Tornielli revealed in a Wednesday press conference “this wasn’t a random, off-the-street kidnapping,” but declined to share details on the alleged relationship between Kalia-Henry and the suspect.