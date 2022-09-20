Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears Child Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Abruptly Dropped
THE END?
Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are no longer accused of child molestation and grooming, with the anonymous Jane Doe who originally sued them dropping the case. The 22-year-old Doe, who claimed the comedians had abused both her and her brother, asked a judge to dismiss the suit with prejudice, preventing it from being refiled in the future, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. “My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years—and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us,” Doe said in a Tuesday statement. “We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.” It was not immediately clear if a settlement had been reached, but RadarOnline reported Tuesday that Haddish and the plaintiff had reached a private agreement that involved a sealing of the original complaint. The Daily Beast first reported the existence of the suit earlier this month; several days later, Haddish broke her silence to say she “deeply” regretted having been involved in the comedic skit at the center of the allegations.