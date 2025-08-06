Brad Pitt Hit by Family Tragedy With Death of His Beloved Mom

Fans are worried about Machine Gun Kelly after the singer admitted he “doesn’t really eat.” During a group interview with Instagram account HipHop-N-More, MGK, 35, said he only eats a “couple of times a week” and survives mainly off a diet of coffee and cigarettes. “I just do water a bunch,” he said. When asked if he fasts, Kelly shook his head and said: “Like, I ate that burger ’cause we’re streaming, and it’s my man’s s–-t, you know?” But when asked what he would have for dinner if he were on his own, the musician simply replied “probably water.” Admitting that his diet often leaves him feeling weak and lightheaded, Kelly said the only thing he eats is bone broth with kimchi and sauerkraut, which he washes down with celery juice and coconut water. “Cause it has probiotics, you know?” he explained. “So, like, when you do those water fasts, the only thing that’s crazy is it kills all the good bacteria in you, too, so you gotta put the probiotics.” His comments caused alarm among his fans, who said the singer seemed to have inadvertently revealed he had an eating disorder. “He is literally malnourished and his daily diet consists of cigarettes and coffees,” one viewer commented. “Bro is describing anorexia,” said another.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1MGK Admits He Only Eats 'a Couple Times a Week'STARVING ARTISTThe musician revealed he lives mainly off a diet of coffee and cigarettes.
- 2Brad Pitt Hit by Family Tragedy With Death of His Mom‘THE BIGGEST HEART’Jane Etta spent most of her life as a school counselor in Oklahoma and lived a humble life with her husband.
Shop with ScoutedThese Calming CBD Gummies Help You Fall (and Stay) AsleepSPECIAL FXCBDfx delivers wellness-boosting CBD through a variety of formulas and flavors.
- 3ICE Barbie Trying to Deport Dead People to Hit Quota: LawyerDEAD WRONGGovernment lawyers are trying to reopen old immigration cases for people who are no longer living.
- 4Medical Transport Plane Crashes Killing Four‘HEARTBROKEN’The plane crashed early Tuesday afternoon as it attempted to touch down.
Partner updateAD BY QVCA Dooney & Bourke Bag Is an Always-Bring AccessoryIT’S IN THE BAGA collection of purses that fit all your essentials and look great doing it.
- 5Missing Man Found in Melting Glacier After 28 Years MYSTERY SOLVEDThe body was reportedly well-preserved thanks to the extreme cold.
- 6Fashion Designer, 33, Identified as Woman Found Dead on Boat‘TRAGIC INCIDENT’Members of the club reported hearing screaming from the docks.
- 7Huge World War II Bomb Sparks Mass Evacuation of Major CityGRIM LEGACYSome 17,000 people have been told to leave.
- 8‘The Walking Dead’ Star Dies at 33: ‘A Bright Fervent Light’🦋 ❤️🦋 ❤️Sister pays tribute to actress Kelley Mack, who “passed peacefully” in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Shop with ScoutedUnveil Your Inner Rebel With These Chic Women's EssentialsAWE STRUCKSave 15% on Road To Awe’s selection of standout tops, dresses, and more.
- 9It’s Official—The Royalist Is Now Exclusively on SubstackCHUFFEDIt’s a fancy new home for all the secrets King Charles and his dysfunctional clan would prefer to keep quiet.
- 10WNBA Star Hit by Sex Toy Days After Pleading Fans to Stop‘REALLY STUPID’The episode marked the third such incident in a week.
Brad Pitt Hit by Family Tragedy With Death of His Beloved Mom
Brad Pitt’s mother, Jane Etta, has died at 84. The exact day and cause of her death have not been publicly released. However, Pitt’s niece, Sydney Pitt, shared the heartbreaking news of her grandmother’s passing with her Instagram followers on Wednesday. She shared that Etta had “the biggest heart” and that she taught her “how to paint, how to be strong, how to lead with kindness, to love Jesus through everything, and to find joy in the smallest things.” Etta met Pitt’s father, William Alvin Pitt, at Oklahoma Baptist University and got married in 1962, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society. One year later, Etta gave birth to Brad. They raised Brad and his siblings, Doug and Julie, as observant Southern Baptists in Springfield, Missouri, and encouraged Pitt to become a choir boy. “We grew up surrounded by cornfields,” Pitt told GQ in 2017. Etta and William Pitt, 84, have joined their 61-year-old son on the red carpet a couple of times, including with his former wife, Angelina Jolie. Leading up to Pitt’s appearance at the 2012 Oscars, they prepared biscuits and gravy to celebrate, hetold CNN. Etta is survived by her husband, her three children, and 14 grandchildren.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
At its best, staying busy each day can help you feel productive and grounded. But maintaining an active lifestyle doesn’t mean ignoring stress or selling yourself short on rest—in fact, quite the opposite. CBDfx’s calming CBD gummies are formulated to support your daily routine, helping you reduce stress and get better sleep.
Since 2014, CBDfx has been on a mission to deliver high-quality CBD products that support wellness. Though the brand offers a wide range of options like tinctures, topicals, and capsules, its flagship gummies collection continues to stand out. These juicy, fruit-flavored gummies support everything from daily health to energy and focus to diet and detox support—but relaxation and sleep are where the brand truly helps support a busy lifestyle.
If you’re looking for something light to calm down and slowly drift off at night, these yummy gummies blend CBD with melatonin, a hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle, helping promote a sense of calm that can slowly lull you into a full night’s rest.
If you need something stronger, CBDfx’s Lemon Dream THC gummies also include a potent punch of Delta-9 THC, making them just one step removed from a classic, sleep-inducing cannabis strain.
Want to follow a night of great rest with a daytime health boost? Grab a Day & Night set, which pairs the sleep gummies with a turmeric and spirulina gummy. If you’re ready to stock up, make sure to use the exclusive code TRYCBD20 to enjoy an extra 20 percent off your entire order.
Kristi Noem’s Department of Homeland Security is so desperate to boost its deportation numbers that it’s asking judges to revive cases that are decades old—including cases in which the person has died in the meantime. Since the 1970s, immigration judges have used a mechanism called “administrative closure” to ease deportation backlogs and prioritize more urgent cases. The cases aren’t dismissed, but they’re closed until further notice, allowing the immigrant to stay in the country and apply for other forms of relief. Now, government lawyers are asking judges to revive cases that were administratively closed 10 or even 20 years ago. The government lawyers, however, aren’t checking to see if the immigrants have been granted visas in the meantime—or if they’re even still alive. One lawyer received a notice for a client who had died six months earlier. In another case, the client was still alive but the original attorney in the case had died, leaving his daughter to contact her father’s old client. Attorneys told the Los Angeles Times that the government wasn’t doing its homework and was flooding immigration courts with motions to reopen cases in an effort to meet deportation quotas.
A medical transport plane crashed and caught fire Tuesday on the Navajo Nation in northern Arizona, killing four people, the tribe said in a statement. The Beechcraft King Air 300 took off from Albuquerque, New Mexico, with two pilots and two healthcare providers on board, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and CSI Aviation. The plane crashed early Tuesday afternoon near Chinle Airport, about 300 miles northeast of Phoenix, as it attempted to touch down. The cause of the crash remains unknown, but district Police Commander Emmett Yazzie said “they were trying to land there and unfortunately something went wrong.” The crew was due to pick up a critically ill patient from the federal Indian Health Service hospital in Chinle and head back to Albuquerque, according to Sharen Sandoval, director of the Navajo Department of Emergency Management. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident. The names of the four individuals killed in the crash haven’t been released. Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren said he was “heartbroken” to hear the news of the crash. The four “were people who dedicated their lives to saving others.” He added on X: “Our prayers are with the families of those on the plane as investigations continue.”
Sorry, K-9s, a good bag is a woman’s true best friend. And, Dooney & Bourke has a collection of absolute winners at QVC right now. From crossbody to shoulder bags, the styles range from bright colors to soft neutrals to sophisticated patterns. The leather bags have soft saffiano or pebbled finishes, plus there are coated cotton options with leather trim. Each Dooney & Bourke original is crafted for versatility, with fully-lined interiors designed to carry the essentials. For a casual day with friends—the Rena Flap, Lexington, or Small Hobo will ensure you always remember your phone/wallet/keys. On days when there’s more to carry, the Gretta Signature Ridley provides space without sacrificing elegance. Those four styles are being offered at 31-49% off now, so it’s a good time for anyone who is in the market for a new best friend (*cough* er, bag).
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
The body of a man missing for nearly three decades was recently discovered inside a melting glacier in the Kohistan region of Pakistan. Discovered by Omar Khan, a local shepherd, in the so-called Lady Valley, the body was found well-preserved with the clothing intact thanks to the glacier. “What I saw was unbelievable,” Khan told BBC. “The body was intact. The clothes were not even torn.” An identification card found with the body identified him as Naseeruddin, who had disappeared in June 1997. With his name, the local police were able to gather more details regarding the man’s disappearance. Naseeruddin had been with his brother, Kathiruddin, the day he went missing, traveling together on horseback after an alleged family feud. Kathiruddin spoke to BBC and told the outlet that after arriving in the valley in the morning, his brother had stepped into a cave. When he failed to return, Kathiruddin got help from locals to search for his brother, but never found him until now. The glacier, which mummified Naseeruddin’s body keeping it well-preserved, is located in a region that has experienced decreased snowfall in recent times, causing glaciers to melt faster from greater exposure to sunlight.
Authorities have identified 33-year-old fashion designer Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra as the woman found dead on a yacht docked at the Montauk Yacht Club in Long Island early Tuesday morning. Originally from Ireland, Nolan-O’Slatarra emigrated to the U.S. in 2015 and founded East x East, a luxury swim and resort wear label. She was found unconscious on the vessel at about 12 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene. Members of the yacht club reported hearing screaming from the docks late Monday, a club member told the New York Post. The cause of death remains under investigation and will be determined by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office. A Montauk Yacht Club spokesperson told news outlets: “We are saddened to learn of the tragic incident that took place. Our team is co-operating with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation and remains committed to the safety and well-being of our guests and staff. We have no further comment at this time.” No further details have been released.
A chunk of central Dresden was cleared out Wednesday morning after a 550-pound British World War II bomb was found near a busy bridge—still armed with a detonator. Authorities ordered the evacuation of a roughly 3,300-foot radius around the Carola Bridge after the explosive was uncovered during construction work, according to a statement from Polizei Sachsen, which oversees the Saxony region. “It is equipped with a detonator and must be defused on site,” the department said, announcing the area would be empty of residents by 9 a.m. local time. By early Wednesday, police confirmed they were clearing the zone. “As soon as there are no more people in the area, the defusing operations will begin,” they posted to X. It was later defused by a detonation expert. Germany is still routinely digging up wartime bombs, a grim legacy of the war. Entire neighborhoods are sometimes evacuated while specialists defuse the decades-old ordnance. In June, some 20,000 people were evacuated from their homes in Cologne after three unexploded bombs were unearthed, marking the country’s largest postwar evacuation. Officials in Dresden have not yet said when residents can return.
Actress Kelley Mack, best known for her role as Addy in The Walking Dead, has died aged just 33 after being diagnosed with glioma of the central nervous system. Her sister Kathryn confirmed her death in an Instagram post late Tuesday, writing: “It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley.” According to the statement, Mack, born Kelley Klebenow, “passed peacefully” in Cincinnati, Ohio, on the evening of Aug. 2 with her mother and aunt by her side. A glioma is a type of tumor that develops in the brain or spinal cord. Off-screen, Mack worked as a screenwriter and producer, with her most recent project distributed on AMC’s Shudder, a streaming service, and earning the Jury Choice Award at the Atlanta Horror Film Festival, Her sister said Mack had already “come to many of her loved ones in the form of various butterflies 🦋 ❤️.” A celebration of her life will be held in Ohio on Aug. 16. “She would want you all to know how much she loves you,” the post read. “Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
The right clothes make a statement—and if you’re looking to announce your presence with a bold, expressive flair, Road to Awe’s womenswear collection has you covered. With rebellious edge and street-savvy style, these elevated essentials are built to amplify your presence and spark conversation the moment you walk in.
Since 2014, Road to Awe (RTA) has championed a signature aesthetic of “irreverent luxury,” blending streetwear flair, elevated design, and punk-inspired minimalism. The brand launched with a focus on womenswear, and though it has since expanded into men’s staples, the women’s line remains a signature of the brand. Now, RTA is making it easier than ever to show up in style with an exclusive deal for new customers: take 15% off your first purchase of the women’s line using the code WOMENS15.
If you want something that perfectly embodies RTA’s minimal punk aesthetic, look no further than the brand’s signature bustier-style top, which features soft-seamed cups and a body-hugging silhouette that is sure to turn heads.
This cropped blouse—made from a soft wool-silk blend with flared cape sleeves and ruched detailing at the nape—turns an everyday walk into a runway moment.
Every rebel needs denim, and this fashion-forward corset finished in a charcoal wash features a chic full front zip that perfectly punctuates the punk aesthetic.
We have news! The Royalist is bigger, better, and now officially on Substack! Tom Sykes, The Royalist’s impeccably well-connected author, will be writing more of what you love about the best reality show on earth. More scoops, more frequent updates, and more reporting on the world’s most-watched monarchy—direct to your inbox.
Tom has been writing for the Daily Beast for over 17 years, delivering must-read exclusives from his network of sources in the royal family’s circle of trust. On Substack, he’ll bring even deeper dives into stories like “Insiders Unload on Prince Harry’s ‘Betrayal’ of Queen Elizabeth” and “Why King Charles’ Cancer is Incurable.”
The Royalist is in its best form on Substack. It provides everything from 1,500 words on Meghan Markle’s latest branding crisis to deep-dives into the palace freak out over journalists planning for cancer-hit King Charles’ funeral. If you haven’t already, sign-up here for a weekly preview send of the Royalist. You can unlock full access by becoming an official Substack subscriber here and help us bring you even more breaking news, gossip, and high society scandal.
A sex toy was hurled onto the court during a WNBA game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Indiana Fever on Tuesday, striking Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, just days after she publicly urged fans to stop throwing such objects. The incident occurred during the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Cunningham, 28, appeared to be hit on the leg by a green toy. She later posted on X: “this did NOT age well,” responding to her earlier post discouraging the behavior. On Instagram Stories, she added, “No way that thing actually hit me. I knew I shouldn’t have tweeted that.” The game was briefly paused as Sparks guard Kelsey Plum kicked the object off the court. Spectators booed and pointed toward the suspected thrower. It remains unclear if anyone was identified or disciplined. Sparks coach Lynne Roberts called such acts “dangerous” and “dumb.” “And players’ safety is No. 1. Respecting the game. All those things. I think it’s really stupid,” she added. The episode marked the third such incident in a week, following similar disruptions in Chicago and Georgia. A WNBA spokesperson previously warned fans of minimum one-year bans and prosecution for throwing objects, telling CNN Sports: “The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league.”