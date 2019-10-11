CHEAT SHEET
TAKING A STAND
Jane Fonda Arrested During Capitol Hill Climate Change Protest
Actress Jane Fonda was arrested in Washington, D.C., on Friday while protesting over the climate crisis, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In videos, the actress is seen handcuffed and being escorted to a police vehicle. “Today, the United States Capitol Police arrested 16 individuals for unlawfully demonstrating on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol,” Eva Malecki, spokeswoman for the Capitol police, said. She added that those arrested were charged with crowding, obstructing, or incommoding. Fonda was reportedly protesting with the group Oil Change International, and has pledged to keep protesting every Friday. “I’ve moved to Washington, D.C. to be closer to the epicenter of the fight for our climate,” the actress recently wrote on her website.