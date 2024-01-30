Jane Iredale’s New Beauty Supplement Helps Combat Dry Skin From Within
GLOW GETTER
If you have streamlined your daily morning and nighttime skincare routine but still aren’t seeing a radiant glow from your efforts, it may be time to add a beauty supplement to your lineup. Our favorite clean-beauty brand, Jane Iredale, recently launched a new oral supplement formulated to combat dry skin, fine lines, and dullness from within.
Jane Iredale Skin Omegas Dietary Supplement
Skin Omegas is the brand’s newest skin supplement made from premium, highly purified omega-3 fish oil and omega-6 fish oil (aka “good fats”) that are anti-inflammatory and essential for supporting cell turnover throughout the body. The combination of omegas and vitamin A also helps support a healthy lipid layer, which can help reduce crepey skin and dryness. Best of all? Unlike some fish oil supplements, these capsules are odorless (no fishy aftertaste!) and easy to swallow. With just two capsules a day, you’ll be on your way to achieving your healthiest skin yet.