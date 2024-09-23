Jane’s Addiction Frontman Getting Medical Treatment After Dramatic Onstage Fight
‘BREAKING POINT’
Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell is seeking medical treatment after an onstage fight with guitarist Dave Navarro led to the legendary 1990s alt rockers canceling the remaining dates of their reunion tour. Perry’s wife, Etty Lau Farrell, said the singer has now made appointments with an otolaryngologist and a neurologist to address the medical concerns that led to his eventual onstage breakdown. “He will recover. He will be happy again. He will once again be able to share his music, vision and artistry—unbridled,” Lau wrote in a post on Instagram. His wife previously explained that Farrell was suffering from “tinnitus and a sore throat every night” during the band’s reunion tour, and became frustrated as the band’s onstage volume drowned out his voice. Farrell has since apologized for the outburst, Variety reported, stating “unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behavior, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation.”