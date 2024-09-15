Jane’s Addiction Nixes Show After Onstage Concert Brawl
APOLOGY TOUR
Alt-rock pioneers Jane’s Addiction canceled a Sunday show in Bridgeport, Connecticut and apologized for the brawl between bandmates Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro that played out onstage Friday night. “We want to extend a heartfelt apology for the events that unfolded last night,” they wrote in an Instagram story on Saturday. “As a result we will be cancelling tomorrow night’s show.” The band’s social media post also included refund information for ticket holders. During the group’s Friday show in Boston, Farrell and Navarro threw punches while playing their hit “Ocean Size.” The scuffle ended after crew members and bandmate Eric Avery restrained Farrell. According to Farrell’s wife, his outburst was sparked by a combination of him suffering from “tinnitus and a sore throat” and “mounting” frustration because “the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band.” She went on to accuse Avery of putting Farrell in a headlock and said he “punched him in the stomach three times.”