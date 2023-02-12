CHEAT SHEET
Janet Jackson Was Set to Be Honored at Grammys: Report
Janet Jackson was in talks to appear—and take home an award—at last week’s Grammy Awards, but the CBS reaction to her Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction in 2004 helped cause those plans to fall through, TMZ reports. Jackson was set to receive the Global Impact Award during a pre-show event the week before the Grammys, but her schedule wouldn’t let her show up. Negotiations then shifted to an acceptance during the main show, but when Jackson sought some form of an apology for or acknowledgement of CBS blacklisting her after the infamous “nipplegate” incident, the talks collapsed. Lil Wayne ended up receiving the award instead.