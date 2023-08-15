Janet Yellen Accidentally Ate Magic Mushrooms on China Trip
‘DELICIOUS’
U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen didn’t realize she ate a magic mushroom during a recent trip to China—until it was too late. “I went with this large group of people, and the person who had arranged our dinner did the ordering. There was a delicious mushroom dish. I was not aware that these mushrooms had hallucinogenic properties. I learned that later,” Yellen told CNN on Monday. Although she laughed at anchor Erin Burnett’s joke about “having visions,” Yellen swore “none of us were affected by the mushrooms.” “I read that if the mushrooms are cooked properly, which I’m sure they were at this very good restaurant, that they have no impact,” she said. “But all of us enjoyed the mushrooms, the restaurant, and none of us felt any ill effects from having eaten them.” Yellen’s magic mushroom meal sparked international attention this summer when a local food blogger and the restaurant, In and Out (unrelated to the American burger joint), posted about it on social media. Now, Burnett said the mushroom dish is quickly selling out thanks to Yellen.