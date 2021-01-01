Biden’s Pick For Treasury Secretary Earned Million in Speaking Fees From Big Biz
TALKING POINTS
President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, has made $7.2 million in speaking fees at several large Wall Street firms and other companies over the last two years, according to newly released documents. The financial disclosure form submitted to the Office of Government Ethics as part of the nomination process revealed Yellen received $67,500 from Goldman Sachs, $54,000 from a speaking event at Barclays, and nearly $1 million from nine speeches to Citi. She also earned more than $800,000 after giving speeches to Citadel, a hedge fund founded by GOP megadonor Ken Griffin, according to Politico. The financial disclosure showed Yellen made millions more from speeches at Google, City National Bank, UBS, Citadel LLC, Credit Suisse, and Salesforce. A Biden transition official stood by the former Federal Reserve chair, telling Politico: “Take a look at her record on enforcement—this is not someone who pulls punches when it comes to bad actors or bad behavior. You can expect she will bring the same high ethical standards and tough enforcement philosophy to Treasury.”