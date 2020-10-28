CHEAT SHEET
    Idaho’s Rogue Lt. Gov. Vows to Ignore State Emergency Orders

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Office of Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin

    Holding a bible in one hand and a pistol in the other, Idaho’s rogue lieutenant governor, Janice McGeachin, appeared in a video from an anti-lockdown group that declared it will ignore any state emergency orders that it believes violates people’s rights. She also signed a declaration from the Idaho Freedom Fund that seems to question the existence of the pandemic that has killed 225,000 Americans: “The fact that a pandemic may or may not be occurring changes nothing about the meaning or intent of the state constitution in the preservation of our inalienable rights.” The video, which featured a host of other lawmakers, was published a day after Gov. Brad Little had to push the state reopening plan back into a more restrictive Phase 3 because an alarming spike in new COVID-19 cases has strained hospitals. As The Daily Beast reported, McGeachin has been undermining Little’s efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus since the early days of the pandemic.

