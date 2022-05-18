Super Trumpy Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin Fails in Primary Challenge to Gov. Brad Little
The far-right lieutenant governor of Idaho has failed in a primary challenge to Gov. Brad Little, despite being backed by Donald Trump. Janice McGeachin was on just 23.4 percent of the vote, compared to 64.1 percent for Little, when the race was called for the incumbent with only a quarter of precincts counted. McGeachin made a name for herself by unilaterally issuing an executive order banning mask mandates while Little was out of state last May and had basically campaigned on the promise she would always be the Trumpiest person in any room. Her defeat capped a mixed night for the former president and GOP kingpin, who also saw Madison Cawthorn lose out in North Carolina. According to a tally by FiveThirtyEight, at least 22 of 25 Trump-backed candidates for House, Senate and governor primaries did win, with Mehmet Oz facing a potential recount in the Pennsylvania Senate contest.